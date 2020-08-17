Left Menu
Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 synopsis revealed, episode 3 recap, what more you can see

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:31 IST
Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 titled ‘Enemy of the state’ showed many things. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

The announcement of Wentworth Season 8 was done long before. It finally had its premiere Tuesday, July 28. The Wentworth enthusiasts are quite happy after getting back the series and three episodes were already aired.

The making of Wentworth Season 8 was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic like the television series and movie projects. The coronavirus pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Fans are thankful to Wentworth creators and Foxtel for releasing Season 8 during the time when the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus. However, Australia is in a manageable situation as compared to the US, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa etc.

Wentworth Season 8 consists of just 10 episodes. This ongoing season will serve as the series' penultimate season as it was previously announced that the series would end in 2021. Fans are excited with this notification that Wentworth Season 9 will also take in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 titled 'Enemy of the state' showed many things. Following Marie's suicide attempt, begins to suffer from nightmares and suspects that she has had a near-death experience, which Greg believes to be the medication she is taking; however, when Marie has a vision of Danny, she suddenly makes peace with herself over the guilt of his death and the failures in her life while making the decision to retract her statement about Ruby.

Reb becomes frantic when he begins to withdraw from his HRT medication and makes a request to Will, which is granted, only to be overruled by Ann, forcing Lou to take desperate measures in order to keep up a regular supply. Ruby receives a visit from her father who informs her that he is dying of cancer and that he wishes to make contact with Rita before it's too late.

On the other hand, a woman suspected of terrorism, Judy Bryant arrives at Wentworth and immediately clashes with those in charge, and persuades Allie to take a stance against prison conditions, forcing the women to go on hunger strike; When false evidence is presented, Judy realises that Ann has set her up.

Here's the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 titled 'Revenant' – Allie refuses to guarantee Marie's safety after the Protection Unit gets shut down as the prison teeters on a knife edge, as news of Ferguson's survival sparks turmoil for the entire prison.

Never miss the airing of Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 on Tuesday, August 18. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian TV series.

