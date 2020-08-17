Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A maestro till the end' Pandit Jasraj sang till his last day- says vocalist's adopted daughter

Legendary Indian vocalist Pandit Jasraj who passed away in New Jersey on Monday morning was a "maestro till the end" and had sung even till late last night, his adopted daughter Alka Aneja said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:19 IST
'A maestro till the end' Pandit Jasraj sang till his last day- says vocalist's adopted daughter
Late classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary Indian vocalist Pandit Jasraj who passed away in New Jersey on Monday morning was a "maestro till the end" and had sung even till late last night, his adopted daughter Alka Aneja said. "He was singing till last night, he did a video call with his students. He was indeed a maestro till the end. We are absolutely shocked," said Aneja.

"We are absolutely shocked. It's not just a personal loss, it's a loss for the nation. A legend and a great human being is no more," Aneja added. The doyen who mesermerised the world of music for close to 80 years had passed away at 4.15 am in the morning (local time) in New Jersey on Monday after complaining of discomfort.

"Saddened by the passing away of Pandit Jasraj in New Jersey. Panditji was a towering figure of Indian Classical Music and his legacy will live on for generations. RIP," tweeted Indian Ambassador to America, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He is survived by his wife Madhura Pandit, daughter Durga Jasraj and son Shaarangdev Pandit. His mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai on Tuesday which will be assisted by the consulate general of India.

The Padma Bhushan awardee had gone to America six months ago. Born in 1930 in Hisar, Pandit Jasraj, whose career in music spanned over 80 years, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man carrying Rs 25,000 reward arrested after encounter in Sonipat

A man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Sonipat district. The police have also recovered two country-made pistols and five cartridges from their possession.During a pr...

Trump says he'll send feds if NYC can't stop bloodshed

President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities dont stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday. Trump, whos running for re-ele...

Turkey's total coronavirus cases rise to over 250,000 -health ministry

Turkeys total number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 250,000, with 1,233 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Monday, as the death toll from the virus neared 6,000. The data showed 22 people had d...

Mexican soldiers kill 9 alleged gunmen at US border

Mexican soldiers killed nine alleged gunmen along the border with Texas in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, officials said Monday. The Mexico Attorney Generals office in Reynosa said the confrontation occurred Sunday morning in Miguel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020