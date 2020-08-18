Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whoopi Goldberg wants to star in 'Sister Act 3'

I say, 'I think you're not asking the right people because people do want it.' I'll keep asking," she told Radio Times magazine when asked about a potential threequel. The actor was due in London this summer to star in the hit musical based on "Sister Act", but the show has been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:10 IST
Whoopi Goldberg wants to star in 'Sister Act 3'

Veteran actor-comic Whoopi Goldberg says she is game for another sequel of her successful "Sister Act" film series. In the 1992 film, the 64-year-old actor played the role of Deloris Wilson, a lounge singer forced to hide at a convent as 'Sister Mary Clarence' after being placed in a witness protection programme. She reprised the role a year later in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit".

Goldberg said she would love to play Deloris in a third part. "I keep asking, but they keep telling me people don't want it. I say, 'I think you're not asking the right people because people do want it.' I'll keep asking," she told Radio Times magazine when asked about a potential threequel.

The actor was due in London this summer to star in the hit musical based on "Sister Act" , but the show has been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was supposed to be on stage in London with 'Sister Act', but that's been put back to 2021. Instead, I'm home in New York. I've got nothing going on until this pandemic is over," "The View" co-host added.

Goldberg said she wants people to be happy, but these are "really hard times". "I really want people to not be as unhappy, but there's no way around this. These are really hard times and it’s relentless. However, I feel like it's more relentless for people who have lost loved ones and the people in hospital right now," she added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1's fastest driver algorithm fuels debate and derision

Formula One found the quickest route to an argument on Tuesday by publishing a list of fastest drivers, produced by an algorithm.The late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna won, based on machine learning technology provided by off...

AP survey: States uncommitted to Trump's unemployment boost

President Donald Trumps plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has found little traction among the states, which would have to pay a quarter of the cost to deliver...

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president

Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday resigned as Election Commissioner and would soon be joining the Asian Development Bank as vice president, sources in the poll panel said. Lavasa was next in line to head the EC.Lavasa, the sources said, has sent his ...

Chennithala files plea seeking quashing of police circular on CDRs

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has filed a PIL in the High Court seeking to quash a police circular directing collection of call data records of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing quarantine at home as well...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020