Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Vampire Diaries' star Candice Accola King pregnant with second child

"I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year and it's been a journey to say the least," she said. King said she wanted to be in a "good place" before sharing the news of her pregnancy.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:05 IST
'Vampire Diaries' star Candice Accola King pregnant with second child

Actor Candice Accola King, best known for playing Caroline Forbes in the popular TV series "The Vampire Diaries" , is expecting her second child with musician-husband Joe King. The 33-year-old actor made the announcement on her podcast Directionally Challenged, which she co-hosts with fellow "Vampire Diaries" alum Kayla Ewell.

"Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant. I've got a bun in the oven. "I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year and it's been a journey to say the least," she said.

King said she wanted to be in a "good place" before sharing the news of her pregnancy. "I wanted to be comfortable and confident that I'm in a good place in pregnancy and that, you know, my baby's okay and I'm okay as best as we can be. But I'm finally at that place right now, which feels really good," she said.

King and The Fray guitarist tied the knot in New Orleans in 2014. The couple also have a daughter, Florence May (four). The musician, 40, also has two daughters - Elise and Ava from first wife, Julie..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut on SSR case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it is not right for him to make any political comment on Supreme Courts latest order in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make...

Police declare riot at anti-racism protest in U.S. city of Portland

Police declared a riot at an anti-racism protest in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday and ordered demonstrators to leave, saying people vandalized an office building and threw in burning material.Largely peaceful protests have been ...

The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 19 ANINewsVoir The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka. It is well balanced, sustainable, and promotes inclusive industrial development throughout...

Tatis still in spotlight as Rangers, Padres head west

The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres resume their home-and-home, four-game series Wednesday night with a matchup of their respective No. 1 starters at Petco Park in San Diego. Chris Paddack 2-2, 4.91 ERA will start for the Padres against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020