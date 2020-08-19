Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judgement of justice: 'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi on SC's verdict on SSR's death case

Actor Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - 'Dil Bechara' - termed the Supreme Court's verdict directing CBI inquiry in Rajput's death case as "judgement of justice" on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:38 IST
Judgement of justice: 'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi on SC's verdict on SSR's death case
Actor Sanjana Sanghi with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - 'Dil Bechara' - termed the Supreme Court's verdict directing CBI inquiry in Rajput's death case as "judgement of justice" on Wednesday. The debutant actor took to her Instagram stories and described the two-month-long period, after Rajput's demise as "treacherously painful."

"A treacherously painful 2 months later, finally - the judgement of justice. #GlobalPrayers4SSR. TRUTH IS MIGHTY AND Will PREVAIL," she wrote in the story. Sanjana wished for the "peace" of the actor's family for the path towards the truth.

"All the strength, peace & love to you for the path towards the truth that lies ahead @shwetasinghkirti & the entire family," she wrote. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Rajput's death, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

The order came on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the case filed against her in connection with the actor's death from Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.The late actor's family has alleged that Chakraborty had abetted the alleged suicide of the actor and registered a case against her in Patna. The case was later transferred to the CBI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar, Maharashtra alleging political interference, legitimacy under cloud: SC orders CBI probe in SSR case

Observing that the acrimonious allegations levelled by Maharashtra and Bihar governments against each other in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have brought the legitimacy of the investigation under a cloud, the Supreme Court on Wednesda...

Soccer-Barcelona appoint Koeman as new coach - club statement

Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as their next coach, the club said in a statement on Wednesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.Koeman, who has left his rol...

Hockey India to provide financial aid to member units for developing websites

To encourage its state units to develop their own websites, Hockey India has decided to provide annual financial assistance of Rs 1,00,000 to each of its permanent member bodies. The grant will be released in four equal instalments of Rs 25...

Freedom from Brands - Private Label: An Opportunity or Myth! - An Informative webinar to launch WOOB - World of Own Brands

Delhi, 19th August 20 On the occasion of Indias 74th Independence Day, World of Own Brands WOOB announces its official launch through an online webinar Freedom from Brands and Private Label An Opportunity or Myth WOOB also launched their C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020