Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:24 IST
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will see new faces including Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was renewed during the period of global lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans are expressing their gratefulness to the creators for transforming Season 2's possibility into a reality during the time when no development could have been expected.

Many may not know that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has also received the official nod. The renewal of Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series. The first season had recorded a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership.

The making of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic like other entertainment projects. Fans need to wait for some extra time for the second season as the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus.

The plot or synopsis for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to be revealed. However, the second season is expected to show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront a new foe in the imminent season. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will see new faces including Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles. They jointly will try to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves.

The plot for the second season will revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, the Japanese youth protagonist and his goal to become the World Cardinal Hero. He has only one weapon that is the shield. This makes him unique in the show.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may not have an official release date but it is expected to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese novel series.

