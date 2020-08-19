Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's lights, camera, action again for senior film & TV actors

Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh said the permission has been granted after the HC quashed government orders that barred artistes and crew members above 65 to take part in film and TV shootings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. On August 7, the High Court set aside two Government Resolutions (GRs) that prohibited cast and crew above the age of 65 years, seen as vulnerable to contracting coronavirus, from going on the sets of film and television programmes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:39 IST
It's lights, camera, action again for senior film & TV actors

Days after a Bombay High Court ruling, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed actors and crew members above the age of 65 to resume film and television serial shootings. Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh said the permission has been granted after the HC quashed government orders that barred artistes and crew members above 65 to take part in film and TV shootings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

On August 7, the High Court set aside two Government Resolutions (GRs) that prohibited cast and crew above the age of 65 years, seen as vulnerable to contracting coronavirus, from going on the sets of film and television programmes. The GRs, issued on May 30 and June 23, had contended that the move was a precautionary measure to check the spread of the pandemic.

Deshmukh said following the HC order, actors and crew above 65 are allowed to resume shoots by adhering to safety protocols regarding COVID-19. With this decision, Deshmukh hoped senior actors and crew members in film, television and OTT segments will be encouraged to resume their profession.

The HC had quashed the provisions of the two circulars issued by the government that barred TV and film artistes above 65 from resuming shootings and related work during the coronavirus lockdown, terming them "discriminatory'. It had observed that restriction breached the fundamental rights of the artistes to practice their trade and earn a livelihood with dignity.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next

Indias top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka. Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-64 6-3 in two hou...

Raj: Mount Abu seeing surge in tourist footfalls due to lockdown relaxation, say officials

Mount Abu, the sole hill station of the desert state of Rajasthan, is witnessing a steady rise in the number of domestic tourists following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Wednesday. Famous for its scenic natural b...

HRD Minister releases Students’ Learning Enhancement Guidelines

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank virtually releases Students Learning Enhancement Guidelines in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that during the present-day epidemic of COVID-19, institutions under...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany, France push for WHO reform talks in September

Germany and France want to give more money and power to the World Health Organisation after the COVID-19 pandemic underscored long-standing financial and legal weaknesses at the U.N. agency, an internal document seen by Reuters shows. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020