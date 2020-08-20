Left Menu
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan returning for next 'American Idol' season

"There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest," said Burke.

20-08-2020
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@LionelRichie)

The trio of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan are all set to return to "American Idol" for the reality singing competition's fourth season on ABC. The upcoming installment, it's 19th overall, would also see host Ryan Seacrest come back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network renewed the reality show in May. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said the company is happy to see familiar faces return in these difficult times.

"'American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire - and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people's homes during a time when we needed it the most. "There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel, and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest," said Burke. "American Idol" was the first real competition to opt for remote filming in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. ABC and producers Fremantle and 19 Entertainment are hoping to get back to traditional production with the new season. The show is currently virtual hosting auditions across the country via Zoom.

