Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 03:35 IST
Sherlock Season 5 to have lots of amazing, appealing stories, reveal creators to BBC’s Q&A
“Also it’s very tempting but the Speckled Band is completely useless to us on Sherlock somehow,” Ma Gatiss said. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

We are yet to get the official renewal update on Sherlock Season 5 from BBC One. The previous four seasons of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman-starring Sherlock won millions of hearts across the globe. Now it's time for Sherlock Season 5. Read further to get the latest updates.

Benedict Cumberbatch said to Associated Press that they would still do Sherlock Season 5. The viewers of Sherlock had been given several indications from time to time to ensure that their show had not been axed.

Fans who are ardently waiting for Sherlock Season 5 must know what the creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat said in a Q&A while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the series' debut on the BBC.

"Mark's always wanted to do the Red-Headed League," Gatiss said. One story that caught their eye is the Red-Headed League, Andrew Scott's character, Jim Moriarty and the plot to rob a bank. The imminent season is likely to introduce a new villain, Dr Grimesby Roylott.

"Also it's very tempting but the Speckled Band is completely useless to us on Sherlock somehow," Gatiss said.

"There's lots and lots (of stories) aren't there still? Lots of amazing stories – bits of stories that are very appealing," Gatiss stated. "There's lots and lots (of stories) aren't there still? Lots of amazing stories – bits of stories that are very appealing," Gatiss added.

Then Steven Moffat said, "We probably remain quiet on the ones that we're really quite interested in."

Sherlock Season 5 can be expected to arrive in either 2022 or 2023 giving the creators plenty of time to make it unique and far interesting than the previous seasons.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

