Camila Mendes joins STXFilms' 'American Sole'

"Riverdale" star Camila Mendes has boarded the cast of upcoming drama-comedy movie "American Sole" . The 26-year-old actor joins Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson Jr in the movie, which will be written and directed by Ian Edelman, according to Deadline.

The STXfilms project will follows two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their dream. But they run out of money and find that a shady investor is their only way out. Mendes, who most recently featured in "Palm Springs" , will essay the role of Jess, the girlfriend of Davidson’s character in the movie. "American Sole" will be produced by actor Kevin Hart via his banner, HartBeat, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner along with Jake Stein through his Scondo Productions label.

Sneaker and streetwear retailer Stadium Goods serves as a consulting producer on the project..