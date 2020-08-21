Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for abusive comments on Sonakshi's Insta video

A 26-year-old man from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has been arrested for posting abusive and obscene comments on Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account, an official said on Friday. The court sent him in judicial custody, the official said, adding that probe was on..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:01 IST
Man arrested for abusive comments on Sonakshi's Insta video
Actor Sonakshi Sinha (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old man from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has been arrested for posting abusive and obscene comments on Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account, an official said on Friday. The actor had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Crime Branch on August 7, he said.

Sinha had recently made a video about women safety and cyberbullying and harassment and posted it on Instagram. An unidentified person posted abusive and obscene comments about women on the video and used indecent language about some Bollywood personalities, the official said.

The Cyber police station registered an offense under sections 294 (obscene acts/words in public) and 354 (D) (stalking) of IPC and also under the Information Technology Act. The Cyber Police then tracked down Shashikant Gulab Jadhav, resident of Aurangabad's Tulji Nagar, who had allegedly posted the comment, through the IP address as well as clues derived from his social media accounts.

Jadhav, who works as a hotel manager, was produced before a court here on Friday. The court sent him in judicial custody, the official said, adding that probe was on.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Broadway's Tony awards to be awarded in digital ceremony this fall

The Tony awards, the annual honors celebrating the best in Broadway theater, will be announced during a digital ceremony this fall, organizers said in a statement on Friday. The Tonys had been scheduled for June but were postponed indefinit...

Encroachment removed from Rs 195-cr govt land in Noida

Illegal occupation was cleared from around 39,000 sq metre government land pegged worth Rs 195 crore in two villages of Noida on Friday, officials said. The land concerned is in Momnathan and Kondali Bangar villages which had been encroache...

DDMA allows weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday on trial basis

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Friday allowed weekly markets to open on trial basis from August 24-30 and directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing and manda...

Postmaster says ballots number 1 priority, but details no plan

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pressed by senators over campaign season mail disruptions, said Friday he was unaware of some recent changes by his agency until they sparked a public uproar. But he also said he has no plans to restore mailb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020