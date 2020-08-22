Left Menu
BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

Dynamite is BTS's first-ever English language song and as of this writing, it has garnered nearly 100 million views and is trending number one on YouTube.

Updated: 22-08-2020 10:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@bts_bighit)

With the release of their new single 'Dynamite' on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of all time in 24 hours (98.29 million).

According to the World Music Awards, Dynamite is also leading the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in more than 104 countries.

Prior to this, in April 2019, the South Korean band's 'Boy With Luv' music video featuring Halsey also broke the record for the biggest 24-hour debut with 74.6 million views.

