Singer Bjork joins Robert Eggers' Viking movie 'The Northman'

Icelandic singer Bjork is the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Robert Eggers' next "The Northman" . Eggers has lined up a star-studded cast for his Viking revenge drama, including Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke, and Claes Bang.

Willem Dafoe, who worked with the filmmaker on his critically-acclaimed 2019 feature "The Lighthouse" , will also star in the movie. Described as a 10th century Viking epic, the movie is about a Nordic prince (Alexander Skarsgard) who set outs on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered.

Bjork will play a witch in the movie, which hails from New Regency and Focus Features, reported Indiewire. "The Northman" is the 54-year-old singer's first project since her 2005 movie "Drawing Restraint 9". Bjork has also worked with filmmaker Lars von Trier on his Cannes Palme d'Or-winning drama "Dancer in the Dark" , for which she received a Best Original Song Oscar nod in 2001.

"The Northman" is currently being shot on the eastern coast of Ireland near Antrim Hills on a set that resembles a historical village..