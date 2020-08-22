Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Sadak 2' music album is out now!

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday has announced that the full music album of 'Sadak 2' is out.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:56 IST
'Sadak 2' music album is out now!
A poster of the film (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday has announced that the full music album of 'Sadak 2' is out. The 'Raazi' star shared the information on Twitter and shared a link, taking to many music-streaming platforms and the list of songs from the album. There are a total of eight tracks in the album.

The makers of the upcoming road thriller on August 12, dropped the official trailer of the flick and it boasts space for an emotional roller-coaster ride. The trailer shows the journey of the trio Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of 'Sadak' that was released in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand are seen playing significant roles. The first instalment of 'Sadak' was also helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Earlier on Monday, the makers of the flick had dropped the character posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The poster sees Dutt with tough expressions on his face as he holds a pot that has fumes coming out of it. The poster also features actor Pooja Bhatt's picture hung up at the wall behind Dutt.

Alia Bhatt's character poster sees her standing amidst flames with a car in the background approaching towards her. On the other hand, actor Aditya Roy Kapur is seen standing in a pleasant environment with a bag as he smiles in his character poster.

'Sadak 2' is all set to release on the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...

UP police on alert following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy sounded an alert in the state on Saturday following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. The DGP asked all police officers, especially those in field postings,...

Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 20

Eds Upgrades, changes headline, minor edits Kozhikode, Aug 22 PTI A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Way...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020