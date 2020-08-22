Money Heist Season 5 gets two new actors, know what Alex Pina says on final season

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix. Last month Netflix announced on social media that the Spanish series would end forever with the fifth season. Read further to get the latest updates related to Money Heist Season 5.

Fans are happy after learning Money Heist Season 5 already started filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark. The production started on Monday, August 3. But they are highly disappointed after learning that La casa de papel will end with Season 5.

Netflix has announced two new cast members for Money Heist Season 5 – Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8 actor) and Patrick Criado (1898. The last of the Philippines). The avid viewers have speculated that Miguel Ángel Silvestre will play Tokyo's former lover in a flashback sequence. "Úrsula filming with the new guy, a flashback of Tokyo's dead boyfriend perhaps?" one Reddit-user theorized.

The returning cast members in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

On Money Heist Season 5, the creator Alex Pina said, "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band," Pina said in a prepared statement. "How to put the Professor (Álvaro Morte) on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel ['The House of Paper', as Money Heist is known in Spanish]. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Money Heist season 5 will be filmed in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal. The release date of final season is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

