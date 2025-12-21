Venezuela Condemns US Seizure of Oil Tanker: A Diplomatic Clash

In a statement released on Saturday, the Venezuelan government vehemently condemned the United States for what it describes as the 'seizure of a new vessel transporting oil.'

The government referred to this action as a 'serious act of international piracy,' following the United States' recent seizure of another tanker near Venezuela's coast.

Venezuela denounced the 'theft and hijacking' of the private vessel, asserting that the forced disappearance of its crew was executed by US military personnel in international waters. Caracas intends to report the incident to the United Nations Security Council and other influential bodies.

