Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle passes away at 38

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle and son of singer Steve Earle died at the age of 38. According to Variety, the official announcement of the demise of the singer was made on his social media accounts.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father, and friend Justin," read the statement on the singer's Facebook and Instagram. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin," the statement further read.

The cause of the death of the singer-songwriter has not yet been disclosed. According to Variety, Earle released his first EP 'Yuma' in 2007 and was later signed by 'Bloodshot' for his full-length debut 'The Good Life in its following year.

He won an award from the Americana Music Association in 2009 as the new and emerging artist of the year.