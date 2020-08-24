Arjun Kapoor's latest Insta post on 'spreading love, a little bit more!' winning hearts

Left Menu
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:13 IST
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sending out some love on the internet, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a compassionate video where a person is seen taking care of a stranded dog sleeping on a pavement. The 'Panipat' actor posted the video on Instagram in which he sent out the message to 'spread the love'.

In the video which is CCTV footage, a person is seen taking a stroll down a road at night while he is checking his mobile phone. As the person walks, he sees a cloth lying on the walkway and gradually moves over to cover the pet who is seen getting scared and shaking in fear as the guy walks closer. The person then covers the street dog with compassion and caresses the helpless dog on the street. Along with the video, the '2 States' star noted, "We all need to spread love, a little bit more! Video credit - Found it on the Internet!"

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 48 thousand netizens viewed the clip within 36 minutes of being posted. Appreciating the video, fans also chimed into the comments section leaving clapping and heart emojis. Lately, the 'Gunday' actor has been quite active on the social media amid quarantine and has been updating fans of his activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor proved that he is a true-blue Chelsea Football Club fan. The actor shared a hilarious video saying that his feelings are just the same as the dog, shown in the clip when he watches a match of the UK based professional football club.(ANI)

