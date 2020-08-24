Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlinale 2021 to be physical event, acting awards go gender neutral

"We are pleased that festivals with physically present audiences are slowly taking place again around the world, and we wish our colleagues much success," added Rissenbeek and Chatrian. Going forward, the awards for the best actor and best actress will be replaced by a "Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance" and a "Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance" each awarded on a gender-neutral basis.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:53 IST
Berlinale 2021 to be physical event, acting awards go gender neutral

In an avant garde move, Berlinale festival directors on Monday announced the 2021 edition of the movie gala will be merging the performance awards, paving the way for a gender neutral category. Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, director duo behind the Berlin International Film Festival, also said the next year's showcase will be held as a "physical" event in accordance with the then-applicable rules and regulations, thus ensuring the greatest possible security for all guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe that not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry," the directors said in a press release on the festival's official website. A hybrid model - blend of online and offline activities - is intended for the European Film Market (EFM), the release further stated.

"Festivals and markets are places of encounter and communication. This applies to the public as well as to the industry. We see an important and unique feature of festivals in their lively relationship with the audience. In times of the corona pandemic, it has become even clearer that we still require analogue experience spaces in the cultural realm. "We are pleased that festivals with physically present audiences are slowly taking place again around the world, and we wish our colleagues much success," added Rissenbeek and Chatrian.

Going forward, the awards for the best actor and best actress will be replaced by a "Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance" and a "Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance" each awarded on a gender-neutral basis. In addition, the "Silver Bear Jury Prize" constitutes a further new awards category.

The former "Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize" was suspended in 2020 due to new findings about the position of the first Berlinale director, Alfred Bauer, under National Socialism, and this prize will no longer be awarded in the future. According to the release, the evaluation of an external specialist historical study on Alfred Bauer will be available in late summer and then published. Moreover, it has already been decided that in 2021 the section Generation will only show feature-length films with a running time of at least 60 minutes - and no short films - in its two competition programmes Generation Kplus and Generation 14plus.

This year's edition of the Berlinale ran from February 20 to March 1, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The festival will take place from February 11 to 21..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Mamata expresses concern over possibility of floods

The Met department on Monday warned of heavy rains in south Bengal districts owing to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern at the possibility of floods and asked ...

Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibi...

Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to decide disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA against BSP legislators

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the state Assembly Speaker to decide within three months a disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress. Allowing Dilawars plea...

40 habitual criminals history-sheeted in Ghaziabad: police

As many as 40 habitual criminal offenders in Ghaziabad were placed in history-sheet on Monday during a special operation to keep track of their activities, police said. During its Operation Dastak, 40 habitual and dreaded criminals who are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020