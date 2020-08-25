Left Menu
Preity Zinta lauds Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'

Evergreen star Preity Zinta on Tuesday praised Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-drama 'Khuda Haafiz', saying its worth watching.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:15 IST

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Evergreen star Preity Zinta on Tuesday praised Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-drama 'Khuda Haafiz' and said its worth watching. Sharing a selfie of herself while watching the movie, the actor wrote on Twitter: "Just saw Khuda Haafiz & I must confess that I was very impressed by @VidyutJammwal (Vidyut Jammwal) and the entire cast n crew"

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor also praised the writer and director of the flick, Faruk Kabir. "I really enjoyed the movie. Action, Drama, Romance - It's all there. Check it out folks. It's worth watching," the 45-year-old actor added.

Last week, superstar Hrithik Roshan too heaped praises on the action-drama movie and urged people to watch it. Sharing about what had kept the actor hooked, he said in a video, "There are many things about the movie that had kept me hooked, but if you are a Vidyut fan like my mom is.. you have to add 'Khuda Haafiz' on your watch list."

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the movie features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles. 'Khuda Haafiz' also features Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. The movie was released on August 14 on Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

