The Incredibles 3 won’t be worked upon quickly to meet fans’ demand, says Brad Bird

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:36 IST
The Incredibles 3 is likely to take extra time considering the time gap of 14 years between Incredibles and Incredibles 2. Image Credit: Incredibles 2

Will The Incredibles 3 take place in future? We all have been waiting for the third movie for over two years since Incredibles 2 premiered in June 2018. We really do not find any reason for the directors and producers to drop the idea of creating the third movie of the Incredibles franchise.

The Incredibles 3 is likely to take extra time considering the time gap of 14 years between Incredibles and Incredibles 2. The incredible success of the second movie is another reason why there seems no reason for the creators to drop the idea of making another movie.

The Incredibles 2 grossed USD 608.6 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 634.2 million in other territories, for a total worldwide gross of USD 1.242 billion. The film crossed the USD 1 billion mark on July 30, 2018, becoming the seventh animated film and the 36th film of all time to reach the milestone. Deadline Hollywood calculated the net profit of the film to be USD $447.4 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues, making it the third-most-profitable release of 2018.

"If records are an introduction, it will be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one," The Incredibles franchise's director, Brad Bird expressed in an announcement, said.

Incredibles 3 can't be expected soon, at least in 2020. One major hindrance on the way of its development is the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is badly combating against China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and global entertainment needs adequate time to revamp. Almost all the movie and television series projects were halted or postponed for an indefinite time.

On the other hand, we have come to know that Brad Bird doesn't like making The Incredibles 3 hastily just to satiate fans' demand. He wants to take adequate time to do something always different from its previous movies for the franchise enthusiasts.

The cast for Incredibles 3 is yet to be confirmed. But Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner and Craig T Nelson will surely be returning to lend their voice in the third movie. Underminer is likely to come back and a possibility is there for him to lend voice for a vital character in the movie.

Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

