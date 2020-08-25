Left Menu
Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:50 IST
Thanks to Dan Harmon for revealing encouraging information for fans who are ardently waiting for Rick and Morty Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Rick and Morty

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 in the pipeline? Let us remind you before the airing of Rick and Morty Season 4, the co-creator Dan Harmon one revealed in March last year that he was working on a fifth edition.

We believe the team already started earlier for Rick and Morty Season 5 far before Season 4's premiere in November 2019. However, the development for the fifth season had badly been affected due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Rick and Morty Season 5 is expected to take at least 1.5 to 2 years since Season 4 dropped its finale based on the time gaps between two seasons. However, it seems fans need to wait longer this time than previous seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss.

Thanks to Dan Harmon for revealing encouraging information for fans who are ardently waiting for Rick and Morty Season 5. According to Harmon, the producers were working on Rick and Morty Season 5 during the period of lockdown.

"We had already finished season four, and the writers are working on season five in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers' room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse," Harmon said to The Wrap.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic situation, fans are not likely to confront the long gaps between seasons. Thus, fans can expect Rick and Morty Season 5 in a couple of months instead of two and a half years that is considered the longest gap.

Harmon and Justin Roiland said to EW that they already had plans to get them (Rick and Morty Season 5 episodes) quicker. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Harmon added.

We currently don't have any plot details for Rick and Morty Season 5. However, it was reported that the Interdimensional Cable would make a return in the fifth season, and there's the question of Evil Morty to consider too.

Rick and Morty Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

