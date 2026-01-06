Left Menu

Jack Black's Regret: Missing Out on 'The Incredibles'

Jack Black, the renowned actor and comedian, expressed his regret for turning down the role of Syndrome in 'The Incredibles.' He reflects on his decision, having been unfamiliar with director Brad Bird at the time and requesting a rewrite. The film went on to become a significant success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:46 IST
Jack Black's Regret: Missing Out on 'The Incredibles'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor-comedian Jack Black has expressed regret for declining the role of Syndrome in the acclaimed animated film 'The Incredibles,' a film that he now considers one of his favorites.

Black, well-known for his roles in 'School of Rock' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, revealed in an interview with Capital FM that he was initially offered the part of the villainous character Syndrome, which eventually went to Jason Lee.

During the interview, Black mentioned that he was unfamiliar with director Brad Bird at the time and was apprehensive about Syndrome's one-dimensional nature, prompting him to request a rewrite. Despite this, 'The Incredibles' achieved massive success, winning two Oscars and earning over USD 600 million at the global box office. Its sequel also enjoyed widespread success, grossing over USD 1.24 billion worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
2
Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

 Global
3
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
4
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026