Jack Black's Regret: Missing Out on 'The Incredibles'

Actor-comedian Jack Black has expressed regret for declining the role of Syndrome in the acclaimed animated film 'The Incredibles,' a film that he now considers one of his favorites.

Black, well-known for his roles in 'School of Rock' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, revealed in an interview with Capital FM that he was initially offered the part of the villainous character Syndrome, which eventually went to Jason Lee.

During the interview, Black mentioned that he was unfamiliar with director Brad Bird at the time and was apprehensive about Syndrome's one-dimensional nature, prompting him to request a rewrite. Despite this, 'The Incredibles' achieved massive success, winning two Oscars and earning over USD 600 million at the global box office. Its sequel also enjoyed widespread success, grossing over USD 1.24 billion worldwide.

