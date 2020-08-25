Left Menu
Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:36 IST
The franchise enthusiasts require waiting for Frozen 3 for a good time to allow the movie producers for making it unique and vibrant Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen

Frozen 3 may not have an official premiere date, but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. However, the movie has the absolute possibility to hit the big screens in future.

The incredible success of Frozen 2 is one strong reason behind the making of Frozen 3. Frozen 2 grossed USD 477.4 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 972.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 1.450 billion. Deadline Hollywood calculated the net profit of the film to be USD 599 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues.

The franchise enthusiasts require waiting for Frozen 3 for a good time to allow the movie producers for making it unique and vibrant. The movie creators needed a gap of six years to work upon the second movie. Frozen 2 was well worth as it made over USD 350.2 million globally just in the opening weekend. Hence, fans need to wait for the third movie. Many fans speculated that Frozen 3 will not be released before 2023.

We can't expect any major development on Frozen 3 currently due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is badly combating against the China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and the global entertainment needs adequate time to revamp. Almost all the movie and television series projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The plot for Frozen 3 will commence where Frozen 2 ended. According to Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, the third movie will have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments because it will complete the Frozen trilogy.

If spoilers and rumours surrounding Frozen 3 are to be believed, Elsa will finally get a love interest in the third movie. Her sexuality was unaddressed in Frozen 2 and now new theory suggests that Honeymaren is her love interest in the third movie. According to Screenrant, Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) is likely to return in Frozen 3 as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2.

Another group of fans claim that Frozen 3 will not only do justice with Elsa by providing her love interest, but she will also be shown residing in the North (with more special supernatural powers) and Anna ruling Arendelle. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna. She (Anna) will have lots of adventures in the third movie. However, these are just fans' speculations with no official confirmation.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Incredibles 3 won't be worked upon quickly to meet fans' demand, says Brad Bird

