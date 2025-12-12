Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies Over Frozen Russian Assets

Russia's central bank claims EU plans to utilize its assets are illegal, filing a lawsuit against Euroclear in Moscow. The lawsuit follows the EU's possible decision to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets. Russian officials warn of severe reactions, considering legal actions in various jurisdictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:26 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies Over Frozen Russian Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Russia's central bank declared the European Union's intentions to use its assets as illegal, vowing to safeguard its interests through all available means. The institution announced legal proceedings against Euroclear in Moscow over allegations that actions taken by the Brussels-based financial firm hampered its financial agency capabilities.

On Friday, the EU was primed to freeze Russian central bank assets in Europe, a move partially aimed at supporting Ukraine. Russia countered, emphasizing that using its assets, either directly or indirectly, breached international laws and violated principles of sovereign immunity.

Responding to the developments, Russian legal expert Evgeny Kovalyov noted that while the lawsuit was largely symbolic, it set the stage for a prolonged jurisdictional conflict. Meanwhile, Russia is exploring repercussions, including asset confiscation from EU citizens in reaction to the alleged misuse of its financial properties brewing a complex legal conundrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025