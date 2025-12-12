Russia's Central Bank Battles Euroclear Over Frozen Assets
Russia's Central Bank has filed a lawsuit against Euroclear over frozen assets in Europe. The lawsuit aims to recover damages caused by being barred from managing these assets. The case raises uncertainties, including its legal impact and potential diplomatic repercussions, as EU plans to use the assets to aid Ukraine.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Central Bank has initiated legal proceedings against Euroclear, a Belgian financial institution, over Moscow's frozen assets held in Europe. The lawsuit, filed in Moscow, seeks to reclaim damages incurred when Russia was restricted from managing these funds.
This move comes as the EU considers utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, a step Russia's Central Bank deems illegal under international law. These assets were seized following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The proposal to use Russian assets for Ukraine's aid has sparked controversy within the EU, raising concerns over potential risks, including a loss of confidence in the euro and possible Russian retaliation, with Belgium notably hesitant to back the plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Unified Pursuit for Peace: Ukraine, U.S., and EU Seek Consensus
Striving for Peace: International Efforts to Secure a Deal for Ukraine
EU Freezes Russian Assets: A Stand to Support Ukraine
EU's Strategic Use of Russian Assets for Ukraine's Recovery
Western Allies Seek Unified Peace Deal for Ukraine