'Ab mujhe raat din, Vaccine ka intezaar hain,' says Varun Dhawan as he shares shirtless selfie

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a refreshing shirtless selfie with the caption "Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain (waiting for COVID-19 vaccine day and night)," taking inspiration from Sonu Nigam's popular song.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:40 IST
Varun Dhawan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a refreshing shirtless selfie with the caption "Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain (waiting for COVID-19 vaccine day and night)," taking inspiration from Sonu Nigam's popular song. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor posted the refreshing selfie on Instagram. In the snap, the 'Judwaa 2' star is seen flaunting his body chiselled upper body as he lays down on the poolside dipping his curly hair in the water. The actor looks handsome as he donned a lightly shaved beard, and is seen flaunting his peachy glow.

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 4 lakh fans liked the post, and many celebrity followers chimed into the comments section writing loveable comments. While Preity Zinta couldn't stop laughing and left 3 laughing with teary eye emojis.

Nushrat Bharucha commented, "hahahahahah." The 'Student of the year' has been quite active on social media and over last month, his Instagram family extended to 30 million followers.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself sporting a yellow-coloured shirt as he offered prayers to Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)

