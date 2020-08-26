Left Menu
Better Call Saul Season 6 production to start by year end, what Peter Gould says on it

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 13:31 IST
Aaron Paul got Live on Instagram a few weeks back for the series enthusiasts to answer questions on Better Call Saul Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and fans are dying to know what interesting they can see next. They are passionately waiting for important updates as the sixth season will mark end to the series.

The viewers are obviously disappointed as Better Call Saul Season 6 is the final season of the series. But they have got the assurance that the final season will bring tremendous surprises, and become memorable or best among all the previous seasons.

Fans need to wait for Better Call Saul Season 6's premiere as the production on the final season will be delayed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, which shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. The makers want the cameras to commence rolling by the end of 2020, as revealed by show's co-creator, Peter Gould.

"We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year. It doesn't seem likely that it's going to happen with the situation that we are in," Peter Gould said at Deadline's Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual event.

According to him, the network behind the show, Sony TV was doing "everything humanly possibly" for filming to safely resume. "(But) I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately," he added.

Aaron Paul got Live on Instagram a few weeks back for the series enthusiasts to answer questions on Better Call Saul Season 6. Bryan Cranston joined Aaron Paul during the Live session on Instagram. One series aficionado questioned them during the Live show about appearing the next season of the show. They responded to that with a 'yes' and they said that they want to do such a remarkable show and that too the finale of the show.

Fans are ardently waiting to see the transformation of Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul Season 6. This transformation was expected in Season 5 also but didn't take place. He will likely to have the support of his wife, Kim Wexler as she herself appears to be changing as well.

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

