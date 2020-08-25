Left Menu
Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:30 IST
Eleven Film, the production house and Netflix need to take a final decision on the shooting of Sex Education Season 3 whether they can start it soon or not. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Since Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3, the series enthusiasts have turned desperate to know what they can see next. The announcement was done on February 10 this year before the onset of coronavirus pandemic. Thus, fans earlier expected the third season in this year.

The making of Sex Education Season 3 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is badly combating against the China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and the global entertainment needs adequate time to revamp. Almost all the television, web series and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Eleven Film, the production house and Netflix need to take a final decision on the shooting of Sex Education Season 3 whether they can start it soon or not. The information on Mad Dog Productions' website reveals filming for the third season will commence in September. If you get selected, you will get the opportunity to join the cast including Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield. It will be filmed on set in Newport, Cardiff and the surrounding areas.

"Seeking a real choir for Sex Education series 3. Playing ages 18-25. Must be local or able to travel to south Wales. Seeking clips of performances… Vocal ensembles such as gospel, a capella and traditional all welcome to apply," they wrote.

Some media outlets are creating rumours as if Sex Education Season 3 will mark an end to the series. The avid fans should remember that there is no such official confirmation from Netflix.

Season 3 of Sex Education will solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the second season. Many loose ends were left in the previous season and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

Sex Education Season 3 is likely to deal with the connection between Eric and Adam. The avid lovers of this series may be distressed seeing splits in many relationships. However, the viewers can see Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn, Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff and many others.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. The filming is likely to start in September this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

