As the shooting for some of the entertainment programs has begun in India's entertainment capital Mumbai, actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday said the industry needs to embrace the change that coronavirus has brought in while working post lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:49 IST
We all need to embrace these changes: Anushka Sharma on shooting amid coronavirus crisis
Actor Anushka Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the shooting for some of the entertainment programs has begun in India's entertainment capital Mumbai, actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday said the industry needs to embrace the change that coronavirus has brought in while working post lockdown. "Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on-set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace these changes as we know there is a good reason for them," she said.

"We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic," the actor turned producer said. Anushka is supremely happy and contented that she has achieved quality work-life balance after over three years of trying to perfect it since her wedding.

While she will continue to be deeply focussed on her acting and production career, she feels she has also learned how to focus on her personal life too. "I've been very introspective over the last three years. I don't want to think that my only value is what I've achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I'm happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental," she said.

Anushka is currently riding high on back to back successes as a producer with 'Paatal Lok' and 'Bulbul.'

