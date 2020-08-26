Tom Cruise heads back to theatre as a 'fan' to watch 'Tenet'
Taking the moviegoers by a surprise, actor Tom Cruise on Tuesday (local time) made a visit to a movie theatre and saw the much-awaited Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'. The Hollywood star documented his journey to the theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic and shared the video clip on Twitter.
His post was captioned: "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it." In the video, 'The Mummy' actor was seen in a black-on-black attire with a mask of the same colour.
The 58-year-old star seemed pretty excited to get back to the big screens. "Great to be back in a movie theater everybody," he said after the film finished.
When a fellow moviegoer asks about 'Tenet', Cruise replied that he "loved" the film. According to Fox News, most theaters across America have been shut down in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, but after months of closures, some have begun the process of reopening. (ANI)
