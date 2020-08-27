Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton to lead in ‘The Making Of'

"The Making Of" revolves around a pair of married filmmakers (Gere and Keaton) casting actors (Lively and Miranda) to play the younger versions of themselves — while their own marriage is falling apart. Endeavor Content will be handling worldwide sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 09:58 IST
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton to lead in ‘The Making Of'
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lin Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton are part of a star-studded cast of romantic comedy "The Making Of", to be directed by Ed Zwick. The director is also penning the movie's script in collaboration with Marshall Herskovitz, reported Variety.

The duo will produce the feature through their Bedford Falls Company banner. "The Making Of" revolves around a pair of married filmmakers (Gere and Keaton) casting actors (Lively and Miranda) to play the younger versions of themselves — while their own marriage is falling apart.

Endeavor Content will be handling worldwide sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch minister discusses rights with Chinese counterpart

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok raised his concerns about human rights in China and the autonomy of Hong Kong during talks Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Blok said in a statement that their discussions showed that the Neth...

Zydus Wellness board approves fund-raising of up to Rs 1,100 cr

FMCG firm Zydus Wellness on Thursday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,099.98 crore through a combination of issuance of shares to its promoter Zydus Family Trust on a preferential basis and other options. In a regulator...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 62,076

Mexico City Mexico, Aug 27 ANISputnik The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 626 to 62,076 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said. He also said ...

Sushant Singh Rajput's father calls for 'murderer' Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

In a fresh turn of events, KK Singh, the father of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday alleged that Rhea Chakraborty is the murderer of his son and demanded her arrest by the probe agency. Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020