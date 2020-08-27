Bae Suzy looks gorgeous in her recent Instagram pic wearing jeans shirt & trouser

Bae Suzy remains on the headlines for various reasons. The beautiful South Korean actress and singer was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment.

Today Bae Suzy has taken to Instagram to post a beautiful picture of herself. Fans of Bae Suzy are mesmerized seeing her cladded in jeans shirt & jeans trouser wearing a black bent on the waist and giving her reflection in front of a mirror.

The reflected image of Bae Suzy shows her beautiful face allowing her hair to fall on her shoulder. A black mole is clearly visible on her right hand through the reflected image as originally she shows her back to the viewers.

Fans of Bae Suzy are ardently waiting to know whom she is dating currently. You may or may not know that Lee Min-ho once dated Bae Suzy.

According to Pinkvilla, Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho dated for three years before moving away from each other. When they separated, a rumour broke out that Lee Min-ho was the one who made the move.

According to some reports, Bae Suzy is currently not dating anyone. The extremely gorgeous 25-year old actress was earlier involved in many linkups.

Bae Suzy also reportedly dated Lee Dong Wook when Dispatj met in another party and started looking for a beautiful relation. But a period of four months, they moved out of it. She and Sung Joon met each other during the set of Gu Family Book and they were seen together always. Even a video clip of Sung Joon putting his arms over Bae Suzy went viral. But they never accepted their relationship. Instead, the beautiful actress claimed that time that she was a good friend of Sung Joon.

