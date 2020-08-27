Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bae Suzy looks gorgeous in her recent Instagram pic wearing jeans shirt & trouser

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:22 IST
Bae Suzy looks gorgeous in her recent Instagram pic wearing jeans shirt & trouser
The reflected image of Bae Suzy shows her beautiful face allowing her hair to fall on her shoulder. Image Credit: Instagram / Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy remains on the headlines for various reasons. The beautiful South Korean actress and singer was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment.

Today Bae Suzy has taken to Instagram to post a beautiful picture of herself. Fans of Bae Suzy are mesmerized seeing her cladded in jeans shirt & jeans trouser wearing a black bent on the waist and giving her reflection in front of a mirror.

The reflected image of Bae Suzy shows her beautiful face allowing her hair to fall on her shoulder. A black mole is clearly visible on her right hand through the reflected image as originally she shows her back to the viewers.

Fans of Bae Suzy are ardently waiting to know whom she is dating currently. You may or may not know that Lee Min-ho once dated Bae Suzy.

According to Pinkvilla, Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho dated for three years before moving away from each other. When they separated, a rumour broke out that Lee Min-ho was the one who made the move.

According to some reports, Bae Suzy is currently not dating anyone. The extremely gorgeous 25-year old actress was earlier involved in many linkups.

Bae Suzy also reportedly dated Lee Dong Wook when Dispatj met in another party and started looking for a beautiful relation. But a period of four months, they moved out of it. She and Sung Joon met each other during the set of Gu Family Book and they were seen together always. Even a video clip of Sung Joon putting his arms over Bae Suzy went viral. But they never accepted their relationship. Instead, the beautiful actress claimed that time that she was a good friend of Sung Joon.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Bae Suzy and other South Korean celebrities.

View this post on Instagram

게스 안뇽👻

A post shared by 숮이 💄💅👡👠🎀👙🌂👗🌂🎀💋💌 (@skuukzky) on

Also Read: It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Is there any possibility for Season 2?

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Cabinet approves Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved insurance coverage to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty. A meeting of the the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Ministe...

Report: Dolphins trade RB Ballage to Jets

The Miami Dolphins are dealing running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round draft pick, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Miami originally planned to release their 2018 fourth-round draft pick, per...

Dodgers, Giants renew rivalry after show of unity

One night after dueling for almost 4 12 hours, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants put their heated rivalry aside and agreed to make a joint statement off the field, calling off Wednesdays scheduled game in the wake of Jacob Bl...

Lawsuit alleges excessive force in fatal police shooting

The sister of a man fatally shot by a Tennessee police officer last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging excessive force. Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was running away and posed no imminent threat to Knoxville Police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020