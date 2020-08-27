Left Menu
It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Is there any possibility for Season 2?

Updated: 27-08-2020 20:10 IST
It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Is there any possibility for Season 2?
Fans may be wondering It's Okay to Not Be Okay went off the leaving door for Season 2.. Image Credit: Facebook / It's Okay to Not Be Okay

When will It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 premiere? Fans are tremendously waiting for the second season since Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9.

The South Korean romantic TV series It's Okay to Not Be Okay starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se is highly believed to be back for Season 2 in this year. But the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial losses.

Accordingly, the production work for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 is badly affected due to the pandemic situation. A rumour is up in the web world that the second season has been cancelled. However, there is no such official claim in support of it.

Fans may be wondering It's Okay to Not Be Okay went off leaving the door for another season. One scene that gives clarity that the series could be back in future see the Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se gathering at one podium for the second season was Moon brothers go their separate ways. However, nothing official on it has been revealed yet.

The finale of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 left the door for the possibilities of Season 2. The first scene that paved the hope for another season came when Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The interaction gave Ko Mun-yeong a sense of closure, Pinkvilla noted.

Similarly, all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of the series with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many fans believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

