SSR death case: Shweta Singh Kirti slams Rhea Chakraborty's claims in series of tweets

After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty during an interview with a media channel said that he did not have good relations with his family, Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti slammed Chakraborty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 09:35 IST
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty during an interview with a media channel said that he did not have good relations with his family, Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti slammed Chakraborty. In a series of tweets, Shweta Singh Kirti responded to some of the claims by Chakraborty and also said that she "drugged, confined and isolated" him.

Citing that Rajput had strained relations with his family, Rhea Chakraborty had on Wednesday during an exclusive interview with a media channel said that the actor returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh after meeting his elder sister within a short time frame in January 2020. Responding to the claim, Shweta tweeted, "Jan (January 2020) was the time when Bhai made an SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY?? What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow."

Shweta Singh Kirti further claimed that it was due to Rhea's "constant pestering calls" that her "Bhai" had left Chandigarh without even meeting her. "The worst part was I didn't even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. The family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus," she tweeted.

"I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow," she said in another tweet. Responding to the 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' actor's claims that Rajput's family did not love him, Shweta shared screenshots of her flight tickets from America to India which she said were booked because she wanted to meet his brother.

"As Rhea mentioned in her interview, We didn't love our brother!! Yeah right, that's why I flew all the way from the USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus," Kirti tweeted. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

