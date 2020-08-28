Netflix announces 'Resident Evil' series from Andrew Dabb

Netflix has officially started working on a series based on "Resident Evil" video game and film franchise. The live-action scripted series, which hails from "Supernatural" showrunner Andrew Dabb, has received an eight-episode order from the streamer.

Dabb will work on the series after wrapping the delayed final season of The CW's iconic drama "Supernatural" . The show will tell a brand new story across two timelines.

The first will follow 14-year-old sisters, Jade and Billie Wesker, who moves to New Raccoon City, a manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realise that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. The second timeline is set more than a decade into the future where less than 15 million people are left on Earth, against more than six billion monsters -- people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past - about her sister, her father and herself - continue to haunt her. "'Resident Evil' is my favourite game of all time. I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever 'Resident Evil' series to Netflix members around the world. "For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before," Dabb said in a statement from Netflix.

Contantin Films will produce the series with Dabb serving as writer, showrunner and executive producer. The film franchise, launched in 2002 with Milla Jovovich-starrer "Resident Evil" , consists of six movies, that earned USD 1.2 billion in worldwide gross. It ranks among the highest-grossing film series ever based on a video game.