Left Menu
Development News Edition

Utpal Borpujari's World War II documentary 'Memories of a Forgotten War' to premiere on Moviesaints

National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari's documentary "Memories of a Forgotten War", which chronicles the valour and sacrifice of thousands of soldiers and local people in the Northeast India in the second World War, will premiere on online platform Moviesaints on September 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:46 IST
Utpal Borpujari's World War II documentary 'Memories of a Forgotten War' to premiere on Moviesaints

National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari's documentary "Memories of a Forgotten War", which chronicles the valour and sacrifice of thousands of soldiers and local people in the Northeast India in the second World War, will premiere on online platform Moviesaints on September 2. Made over a period of three years, the feature-length documentary was shot extensively by an international crew in remote battle locations in Manipur and Nagaland, as well as in locations in the UK and Japan in addition to Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and New Delhi. The documentary features interviews of a number of veterans from the British Indian Army and the Japanese Army who fought each other in the treacherous terrain of Manipur and Nagaland at great human and emotional cost.

The release date of the documentary coincides with the day the War ended 75 years ago. "Until the National War Museum of Britain declared a few years ago that the Battle of Kohima was the most important battle fought by the Allied Army during the World War II, ahead of even the Normandy landing and many other such much better-known battles, the battles of Manipur and Nagaland hardly attracted any attention," Borpujari said in a statement.

The documentary has been produced by well-known cyber security expert Subimal Bhattacharjee under the banner of Jookto. "Memories of a Forgotten War" was previously showcased as part of the Indian Panorama at the 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2016 and had a special screening at the 15th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) in 2018. The filmmaker, who had won the National Award for his debut Assamese-language feature "Ishu" in 2018, said the documentary was an attempt to bring to the fore these lost stories. "We have tried to bring out some of the memories of those battles by retelling the tales of valour of the young soldiers and of the local peoples who participated in or witnessed those battles," Borpujari said. Bhattacharjee hailed Moviesaints for giving platform to movies made by artistes from the northeast region.

"Our film is an important part of the history of Northeastern India that needed to be looked at from humanistic point of view before it faded away. As someone hailing from the region, I feel strongly about bringing out positive narratives from Northeastern India that is often in the news for the wrong reasons, and this film is part of that endeavour," he added. MovieSaints Chief operating officer Anupama Bose said "Memories of a Forgotten War" will be part of the company's "War & Dehumanisation" package, which also includes Supriyo Sen's "Way Back Home", "Hope Dies Last in War" and Martti Helde's Estonian film "In the Crosswinds (Risttuules)".

"We are proud to have curated this as a part of the series because nothing can be more tragic than being pitted against your own countrymen in war. And therein lies the realisation - that it is equally cannibalistic when nations fight nations, humans fight humans, governments & leaders fight those who have elected them to power," she said..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pilgrimage to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine performed in Kashmir amid COVID curbs

The annual yatra to high-altitude Harmukh Gangbal lake, which Kashmiri Pandits consider as the abode of Lord Shiva, has been performed in Central Kashmir Himalayas amid curtailment due to COVID-19. The yatra started from Naranag on August 2...

Congress holds protests against Centre's decision to conduct NEET-JEE exams in Sept amid COVID-19

The members of Congress party and its student wing National Students Union of India NSUI, on Friday held protests across the country against the Centres decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations in September and demanded the Centre to p...

COVID-19: Malls and shops to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends in Haryana

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier. The new order, how...

14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue held

The 14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue DPD was held via video conferencing here today. It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Permanent Secretary Defence, Singapore Mr Chan Heng Kee.Both sides held discussions on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020