Masaba Masaba Review: Masaba and Neena Gupta - the mother-daughter duo is a hot mess

"Stupid woman," says the talented fashion designer Masaba Gupta while addressing her very clumsy self, as she knows it's good that she designs clothes and doesn't have a job that requires good communication skills. Because she knows, she sucks in that. Netflix's latest original 'Masaba Masaba' is an attempt of filming two celebrities and presenting their real-life with an ounce of reel spices.

Directed by Sonam Nair, 'Masaba Masaba' casts the legendary Neena Gupta and her fierce daughter Masaba Gupta in her debut role. The show successfully reflects two bold ladies making their lives work, and writing each page of their life with absolute 'flawsomeness'. Whilst walking on a quiet street in an absolutely dazzling red dress, Masaba is dealing with her divorce, which has already become a trending 'blind item' in the media. The grown-up Masaba doesn't feel so strong apparently as she is scrutinized between her recent divorce and upcoming work projects.

Whereas, on the parallel side the "aging badass lady", Neena Gupta is all set to break the stereotypes of an aging woman. She wants to learn to drive, get tattooed, and to do a lead role in a movie. She is a celebrity who bargains in grocery shopping. Watching Neena Gupta in the series is a delight to watch. She is the absolute image of every young one's desirable "mom", she is understanding, fuzzy, and a strong independent lady who wants nothing but a busy successful day in her life.

Focussed on the lives of cool mother-daughter duo, the show has a lot to offer. From the split between Masaba and her husband (played by Satyadeep Mishra), and taking the House of Masaba to heights to Neena Gupta playing the lead in Badhai Ho and living off her dreams, the show is mushy watch in harsh times of lockdown. The show also picks some harsh times in the lives of Gupta's but with a light-hearted touch of failure.

Amongst all the things 'Masaba Masaba' is a curious attempt of sneaking through celebrity's life and a fancy world of designers craft. Moreover, it's a coming-of-age story, a pact of grown-up Masaba to dwelling in the younger Masaba who is clueless about certain things happening around her. If she needs someone? or she is happy alone? she is just confused. The show is bashing clichés as such Neena Gupta in her song playing aunty kisko bulaya. Since the end presents a quirky hint in Masaba's life it is fun to speculate what's next in 'Masaba Masaba'.

Masaba Masaba is currently streaming on Netflix.