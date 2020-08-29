Left Menu
Development News Edition

James McAvoy, Willem Dafoe and Daisy Ridley join cast of video game 'Twelve Minutes'

Actors James McAvoy, Willem Dafoe and Daisy Ridley have boarded the voice cast of the video game "Twelve Minutes". The announcement was made by Annapurna Interactive on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The interactive thriller game is about a nameless man (McAvoy) whose romantic evening with his wife (Ridley) is interrupted by an intruder (Dafoe).

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 09:08 IST
James McAvoy, Willem Dafoe and Daisy Ridley join cast of video game 'Twelve Minutes'

Actors James McAvoy, Willem Dafoe and Daisy Ridley have boarded the voice cast of the video game "Twelve Minutes" . The announcement was made by Annapurna Interactive on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The interactive thriller game is about a nameless man (McAvoy) whose romantic evening with his wife (Ridley) is interrupted by an intruder (Dafoe). As the man tries to stop the attacker, he is knocked out and finds himself back at the start of the evening and stuck in a 12-minute time loop. Players of the game will have to try to solve the violent crime, which includes an accusation of murder, and return the passage of time to its usual schedule.

The game has been directed and co-written by Luis Antonio. "I’m thrilled to have this incredibly talented cast bring the nuanced and complex characters of 'Twelve Minutes' to life. This experience blends the genres of film and games, and these extraordinary actors are perfect for the challenge of delivering a new type of entertainment," Antonio said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndyCar drivers seeking wins as season winds down

Alexander Rossi has conceded the IndyCar championship to Scott Dixon and adjusted his goals toward winning any remaining races this season. The current IndyCar schedule lists just five races remaining races in a choppy year heavily disrupte...

Rijiju condoles Dronacharya awardee athletics coach Rai's death

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday condoled the death of veteran athletics coach Purushottam Rai, who was to receive this years Dronacharya award in the lifetime category. Rai, who was to be bestowed the honor on Saturday and had even...

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik recovers from COVID-19, joins team in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has recovered from COVID-19 and joined his team here ahead of the Indian Premier League after clearing two consecutive coronavirus tests. The 37-year-old Yagnik had tested positive for the drea...

No 1 Djokovic, Pospisil would lead new men's tennis group

No 1-ranked Novak Djokovic and former top-30 member Vasek Pospisil would be the co-presidents of a new group they are trying to set up to represent mens professional tennis players. A letter emailed to players -- and obtained by The Associa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020