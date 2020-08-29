Virgin River Season 2 will return to Netflix in 2020, official synopsis revealed

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed in December last year. The series was renewed for a 10-episode second season. Many fans are eager to know about the filming location of Virgin River including the facts and spoilers surrounding the second season.

According to What's on Netflix, Virgin River Season 2 will return to Netflix in this year but it will not be streamed in September. Netflix is yet to reveal the release date for Virgin River Season 2. The second season will be consisting of 10 episodes.

Earlier What's on Netflix predicted that Virgin River Season 2 is likely to be set during Christmas. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. It was not much affected by the Covid-19 pandemic for choosing the remote areas for filming.

"It's so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. It's beyond anything I could have imagined. I've been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new 'Virgin River' adventure with your favourite characters," Robyn Carr, the author behind the series, said to The Washington Post.

Fans could see the release of Virgin River Season 2 in December this year as Netflix usually releases new seasons of shows about a year apart. The official Instagram account of Virgin River revealed in March this year that the Canadian actor Marco Grazzini would play the role of Mike. The beautiful Canadian actress, Melinda Dahl will also be seen playing the role of Staci, Melinda's sister-in-law.

The cast for Virgin River Season 2 includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Colin Lawrence as John Middleton, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Vernon Mullins, Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe, Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan, David Cubitt as Calvin, Lynda Boyd as Lilly, Ian Tracey as Jimmy to name a few.

The plot for Virgin River Season 2 is yet to be revealed. According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the show is – Centers around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in late 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

