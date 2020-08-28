Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour debunked, what we know so far

Has Sherlock Season 5 received the official confirmation from BBC? No, BBC is yet to renew Season 5 of Sherlock. It has been since January 2017 fans have been waiting for the renewal of its fifth season.

This long wait has become the cause of Sherlock Season 5's cancellation rumour. However, let us notify you that the cancellation rumour that sometimes starts floating over the web world has no official claim in favour of it. Thus, fans should not give up the hope of expecting the fifth season in future.

Simply finishing the series without rightly demonstrating the ends or unravelling the previous cliffhangers will be injustice and breaking hearts of millions of viewers. Based on several reports, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not cancelled and there are chances of making it.

Fans are passionate to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock Season 5 playing their respective roles Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. Apart from them, Sian Brooke will be seen playing the role of Sherlock Holmes' Eurus Holmes. "It would be great, she is a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great," Sian said in an interview a few months back.

Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumours surrounding his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

The way Season 4 ended, the management will undeniably get back sooner or later. Sherlock Season 5 will reach an inference to The Walking Dead entertainer Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in the previous season's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'.

Currently, we cannot expect the renewal of Sherlock Season 5 based on the current global situation, as the world is severely combating against China-sponsored coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 has badly crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for a longer period than expected.

Sherlock Season 5 may not be having an official release. However, it continues to dwell among fans' mind. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

