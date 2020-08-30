Danny Pino boards 'Dear Evan Hansen' film adaptation

Actor Danny Pino, best known for shows like "Cold Case" and "Mayans MC", has joined the cast of Universal's feature film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen" . The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son's suicide note.

Ben Platt, who played the title part in the stage musical, will reprise the role on screen, and "Unbelievable" star Kaitlyn Dever will essay his love interest, Zoe Murphy. According to Deadline, Pino will star opposite Amy Adams as her character's husband and the stepfather of Connor and Zoe Murphy. His role has been reconceived from the one seen in the musical. Actor Amandla Stenberg also stars in an expanded role from the stage production as Alana - a high school senior whose cheery facade and social-media savvy mask a deeper loneliness and isolation, and whose response to the death of a classmate ignites a movement.

Stephen Chbosky is on board to direct the movie, while Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, is penning the script. Pasek and Paul are also on board as executive producers. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are also producing the film.