Stephan James in talks to join Russell Crowe in 'American Son'

The Paramount Pictures project is based on the 2009 critically acclaimed French movie "A Prophet", reported Deadline. Andrew 'Rapman' Onwubolu, best known for the crime drama "Blue Story", is attached to direct from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-08-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 11:21 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@realstephj)

Actor Stephan James, known for his work in the acclaimed film "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Amazon series "Homecoming" , is in final negotiations to star in the thriller "American Son" , alongside Russell Crowe. The Paramount Pictures project is based on the 2009 critically acclaimed French movie "A Prophet" , reported Deadline.

Andrew 'Rapman' Onwubolu, best known for the crime drama "Blue Story" , is attached to direct from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane. "American Son" revolves around a man (James), who after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster (Crowe) while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.

H Moritz and Toby Jaffe will serve as producers via Original Film. The original film, directed by Jacques Audiard, follows an Arab man (played by Tahar Rahim), who is sent to a French prison, where he becomes a mafia kingpin.

"A Prophet" won the grand prix at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for best foreign-language film at the 2010 Oscars. While Crowe was last seen in the recently released road rage drama "Unhinged", James reprised his role in "Homecoming" season two and also starred in the STX action drama "21 Bridges".

