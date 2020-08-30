Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drew Barrymore tells Andy Cohen she's 'never forgiven' herself for drinking too much on 'WWHL'

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore recently opened up to American television talk show host Andy Cohen about her one regret from the actor's last appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:40 IST
Drew Barrymore tells Andy Cohen she's 'never forgiven' herself for drinking too much on 'WWHL'
Drew Barrymore and Andy Cohen. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore recently opened up to American television talk show host Andy Cohen about her one regret from the actor's last appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.' According to E!News, the 45-year-old actor Drew and Andy sat down for her 'Art of the Interview' series for her new daytime talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. In the series, Drew sits down with other notable hosts who she admires and gets their take on hosting, interviewing and what it takes to have a hit show.

Her conversation with Andy was no different, and the 'Charlie's Angels' star even shared her one regret from her time on his hit Bravo show. And also dished on why she thinks Andy is a brilliant host. Drew remarked that she's always been a total professional when it comes to work, except for that one time she lost control on 'WWHL'.

"But it was on your show and I drank too much and I have never forgiven myself" Nor will I ever forgive myself," Barry shared with the host. Cohen was pretty shocked to learn that the '50 First Dates' star didn't love her last appearance, but he reassured her that she's not the only one to fall victim to getting a little tipsy on his set.

The 52-year-old host Cohen encouraged the star by saying, "Oh God, Well I'm used to people being overserved on my show and so I don't even really have a totally clear memory of it but you don't need to apologize to me for being overserved on my show, that happens. You're in a great club of people." She also didn't shy away from praising the host's incredible versatility as an interviewer.

Barrymore gushed, "You have every kind of person on your show. Everyone has come to play from Meryl Streep to Oprah and you have to be the UN ambassador with the greatest skillset in your reunions and what you have done is my favourite thing in the world, you have mixed tones." As reported by E!News, Andy revealed that he's always tried to strike a balance. He shared, "I love you for getting that because I am all about high and low and that is my entire goal in everything that I'm doing." (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands discussion in Parliament over Chinese activities on border

The Congress on Sunday claimed that satellite imagery shows China has installed missile sites on the eastern borders at Naku La and Doka La, posing a threat to Indias security, and demanded that the government take the nation into confiden...

A's-Astros game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Athletics series finale against the host Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon has been postponed following a positive test result for COVID-19 within the Oakland organization. Major League Baseball announced the postponement Sunday mornin...

Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia, source says

An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary. Israels flag car...

Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to open all 16 gates of the Mahi Dam in Banswara district. Aspur in Dungarpur recorded the maximum 36 cm rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020