Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar talks about unique 'elephant poop' tea, shares 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' trailer

Sharing the trailer of his upcoming feature with British adventurer Bear Grylls in Discovery channel's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls,' actor Akshay Kumar on Monday remembered shooting of the episode.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:24 IST
Akshay Kumar talks about unique 'elephant poop' tea, shares 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' trailer
A still from 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and British adventurer Bear Grylls (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing the trailer of his upcoming feature with British adventurer Bear Grylls in Discovery channel's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls,' actor Akshay Kumar on Monday remembered shooting of the episode. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to Twitter to share the action-packed trailer of the upcoming episode of the show and shared how Grylls surprised him with a unique tea.

"I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn," he tweeted. Shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar', will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist and philanthropist.

Talking about shooting with Bear Grylls for the show, Bollywood's 'Khiladi' termed the experience as a "humbling" one. "I have always admired Bear Grylls for his energy, passion and what he has stood for all these years. It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there, as compared to movie sets, as there is no back-up - that sense of realism is very overpowering," said Akshay Kumar.

The episode will also raise awareness about a cause close to Akshay Kumar's heart -- 'Bharat Ke Veer', which is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. "What I found interesting about the show is how nicely purpose is incorporated in an entertaining, survival and adventure led show. With regards to Bharat Ke Veer, it is a project, which remains close to my heart and I will continue to use all opportunities to help promote it with an aim to ensure that more and more countrymen become a part of it," he added.

Grylls on the other hand, lauded the Bollywood superstar's "humility" and his easy approach. "I did my homework prior to meeting Akshay, and knew he is a superstar, but what struck me the most during our time together, was his humility, his easy approach - he is, at heart, still that guy next door. Lots of commonalities between the two of us - including passion towards fitness, dedication to family et al, I really enjoyed being with him," said Grylls.

"Akshay's eyes lit-up with the mention of a new challenge and believe me, not many celebrities, across the world, have reacted so warmly to some harsh tasks that I can conjure," added Grylls. The buzz around Akshay Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre.

The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former athletes, sports shows take lead on social justice

Chris Webbers emotional comments last week in support of NBA players, who boycotted the playoffs after the shooting of Jacob Blake, generated millions of views because they came from the heart and addressed sensitive topics. But for Webber ...

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...

Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Masuko dead at 71

Mitsubishi Motors Corps former chairman Osamu Masuko has died from heart failure, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citi...

COVID-19 situation worrisome but I need more players to train India for Olympics: Santoso

Indias foreign coach for badminton, Agus Dwi Santoso, says he will not be able to implement his plans with only four shuttlers at his disposal, and wants the Sports Authority of India to allow more players in the national camp. He admitted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020