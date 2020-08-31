Keke Palmer, The Weeknd address Black Lives Matter movement during VMA speeches

As MTV's Video Music Awards honoured musicians for some of their greatest music of the year, the host of the show Keke Palmer used the stage to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement at the event. This comes after months-long racial tension that had rocked the globe.

"As rough as it's been, there have been incredible moments of inspiration that have given my generation hope," Fox News quoted the 27-year-old actor as saying during the address. "We've seen heroes going above and beyond, whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store, or serve on the front lines in a hospital."

"And with the Black Lives Matter movement, we've seen our generation step up, take to the streets, and make sure our voices will be heard. Enough is enough," she added. Elaborating more on the need to draw attention towards the movement, the 'Hustlers' actor spoke about the recent shooting of African American man Jacob Blake by a police officer, reported Fox News.

Palmer further urged viewers to come together for the cause because she said that it is, "time to be the change we want to see." "Music has that power. Music can help us heal. It's all love, and that's what tonight is about," she added.

Following Palmer's interest, musician The Weeknd who stole the 'video of the year' and the best R&B award, also mentioned about the movement in his acceptance speech. During the speech, the singer said despite winning the major award of the night, it was difficult for him to "celebrate."

"It's really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment. I'm just gonna say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor. Thank you," he added. The show was aired on MTV and its 11 other sister channels and broadcasted on CW for the first time. (ANI)