Richa Chadha back on set after six months

Actor Richa Chadha, who resumed shoot after a gap of six months, said despite the film industry's "deliberate vilification", nothing had changed on the set. The coronavirus-induced nation-wide lockdown in March had halted film, TV and series shoot across the country. The actor observed that the crew looked grateful to have work after a long gap as film and television productions resumed with necessary precautions.

"On a set after six months! The crew looks grateful to have work after eons. The film industry provides livelihood to so many people. Despite it's deliberate vilification, nothing changes on the ground, on an actual set...," Richa wrote. The film industry has been in the headlines following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in June. The actor, who was last seen in "Panga" in January this year, also asked if anyone was aware when would cinema halls open. On Sunday, several Bollywood producers, actors along with the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) urged the Centre to open cinema halls, which have remained shut from March.

The government started unlocking in a phase-wise manner from June with opening up of domestic travel, offices, markets, shopping complexes, etc in non-containment zones but cinema halls have not been given permission to operate.