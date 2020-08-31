Left Menu
Development News Edition

Richa Chadha back on set after six months

Actor Richa Chadha, who resumed shoot after a gap of six months, said despite the film industry's "deliberate vilification", nothing had changed on the set. The actor observed that the crew looked grateful to have work after a long gap as film and television productions resumed with necessary precautions. "On a set after six months!

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:47 IST
Richa Chadha back on set after six months
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Richa Chadha, who resumed shoot after a gap of six months, said despite the film industry's "deliberate vilification", nothing had changed on the set. The coronavirus-induced nation-wide lockdown in March had halted film, TV and series shoot across the country. The actor observed that the crew looked grateful to have work after a long gap as film and television productions resumed with necessary precautions.

"On a set after six months! The crew looks grateful to have work after eons. The film industry provides livelihood to so many people. Despite it's deliberate vilification, nothing changes on the ground, on an actual set...," Richa wrote. The film industry has been in the headlines following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in June. The actor, who was last seen in "Panga" in January this year, also asked if anyone was aware when would cinema halls open. On Sunday, several Bollywood producers, actors along with the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) urged the Centre to open cinema halls, which have remained shut from March.

The government started unlocking in a phase-wise manner from June with opening up of domestic travel, offices, markets, shopping complexes, etc in non-containment zones but cinema halls have not been given permission to operate.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Ltd reports Q1 net loss of Rs 97.31 cr

Textile firm Arvind Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.31 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, on account of lower income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.39 crore i...

"Not warranted": Former Law Minister Moily on SC punishing Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Monday punishing activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was unwarranted, former Union Law Minister M Veerapa Moily said and felt that the case against him could have been referred to the Bar Council of India. The senior Congr...

HomeLane raises Rs 60 crore in bridge funding round

HomeLane, a home interiors service provider, has raised Rs 60 crore USD eight million in a bridge round from new and existing investors. Stride Ventures has led this round, participating through debt funding of Rs 20 crore in the company,...

First direct commercial flight between Israel, UAE takes off

The first historic commercial flight between Israel and the UAE left for Abu Dhabi on Monday from the Ben-Gurion airport here, days after the normalisation of relations between the two countries under US mediation. The flight is carrying a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020