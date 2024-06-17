Car Catches Fire After Collision Near Beas River

Three individuals sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with a parapet on the Beas river bridge near Nadaun Kaswa, subsequently catching fire, according to police reports on Monday.

The passengers managed to break the car's glass and escape, although the vehicle was completely consumed by flames. They are currently receiving medical treatment for minor injuries.

The accident, which occurred on Saturday night near Majhin chowk, prompted nearby hotel employees to alert both the police and the fire brigade. The car has been removed from the roadway with a crane, and further investigations are ongoing, police added.

