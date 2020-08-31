Megastar Amitabh Bachchan congratulates India for jointly winning FIDE Chess Olympiad

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday congratulated India on jointly winning the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. The 77-year-old actor who is quite active on social media took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team for their joint victory.

"Chess Olympiad .. India joint champions with Russia .. !!!! CONGRATULATIONS INDIAN TEAM !! ..... JAI HIND .. Bharat Sada Vijayi ho (May India always be victorious)," he tweeted. India on Sunday won its first gold medal in the Olympiad, after they were declared joint champions with Russia at the FIDE Chess Olympiad. India's best finish at the Olympiad had come in 2014 when the contingent returned with a bronze medal.

India's Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost connection to their games in the second round and had to forfeit. This was the first time that Olympiad was conducted online. Originally, Russia was declared as the winners, but India filed an appeal and after investigation, both India and Russia were announced as joint winners. (ANI)