Stallone to release 'Rocky IV' director's cut on film's 35th anniversary

Veteran action star Sylvester Stallone has announced that he will be releasing a new director's cut of "Rocky IV" to mark the film's 35th anniversary. The 74-year-old star, who plays titular boxer Rocky Balboa in the popular franchise that was launched in 1976, penned all of the movies in the main series, as well as directed the second, third, fourth and sixth installments.

"For the 35th anniversary 'Rocky 4' is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me. So far it looks great. Soulful... Thank you MGM for this opportunity to entertain," Stallone wrote on Instagram, revealing the plans for the milestone year following the original release in 1985. The Hollywood actor did not divulge any details about the anniversary special, but confirmed that Paulie's (played by Burt Young) maid robot will be missing from the reissue. In the movie, Rocky gifted the iconic robot to Paulie on his birthday.

"The robot is going to the junkyard forever, no more robot," Stallone wrote in response to a fan's question on the social media platform. Also starring Dolph Lundgren as Soviet boxer Ivan Drago, Talia Shire as Adrian Balboa, Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed, and Tony Burton as Tony "Duke" Evers, "Rocky IV" was a massive hit upon its release on November 21, 1985..